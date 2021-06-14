Milwaukee Bucks Even Series With Win vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks took the floor Sunday afternoon with a chance to even up their series with the Nets. Behind another strong showing from Giannis, Milwaukee managed to pick up their second-straight win.

The story of this game revolves around Nets' guard Kyrie Irving. When coming down from a layup, Irving landed awkwardly on his ankle. He then immediately came off the floor and never returned. Brooklyn's three-headed monster is now down to one.

Irving received X-rays following Game 4, and they came back negative. His status moving forward is still undetermined.

Seeing the Nets lose another one of their stars, the Bucks went right into attack mode. They remained in the driver's seat for all of the second half. Their lead reached as high as 19 before winning by a final of 107-96.

Giannis was in MVP form in Sunday's game 4. He finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds, both team-highs. Khris Middleton (19 points) and Jrue Holiday (14 points, 9 assists) also helped lead the charge for Milwaukee in the series-tying win.

Without Irving and James Harden, it was on Kevin Durant to carry the load for the Nets. The former MVP has been incredible this postseason but struggled greatly on Sunday. Durant shot 9-25 from the floor en route to finishing with 28 points.

The Nets had full control of this series early on, but now the tides have completely shifted. Milwaukee has managed to tie things up, and Brooklyn is without two of its big three.

If Irving and Harden are forced to miss extended time, it very well could cost the Nets their season. They do not have the depth to survive against the Bucks without them.

Many people picked Brooklyn as the clear-cut title favorite after acquiring James Harden from the Rockets. It appears that injuries might cost everybody seeing the All-Star trio at their full potential.

