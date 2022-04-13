When the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their regular-season finale this past Sunday night with a victory over the Detroit Pistons, it was quickly becoming clear who their first-round opponent was going to be.

Although a Boston Celtics loss to the Memphis Grizzlies would've allowed the Sixers to move into the third seed, which would draw the Chicago Bulls in round one, the Celtics took care of business and moved into the second seed.

As the Milwaukee Bucks slid back into the third seed as they lost the tie-breaker to Boston, the Sixers remained put in the fourth seed and found out they would face the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors for the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Not too long after the Sixers wrapped up their postgame press conferences, the NBA released the Game 1 schedule for every team that notched their spot in the playoffs. Therefore, the Sixers found out they would tip-off their series against the Raptors in South Philly this upcoming Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

As for the rest of the schedule, the release was on pause until early Wednesday morning.

A Look at the First Round Schedule

Game 1 - Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia, 6:00 PM

Game 2 - Monday, April 18, 2022, in Philadelphia, 7:30 PM

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Toronto, 8:00 PM

Game 4 - Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Toronto, 2:00 PM

Game 5 - Monday, April 25, 2022, in Philadelphia

Game 6 - Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Toronto

Game 7 - Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Philadelphia

Quick Notes

As always, only the first four games are guaranteed. Therefore, the final three games listed do not have start times right now.

Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle will be listed as ineligible to play in games on the road due to his vaccination status. He will miss Game 3, Game 4, and Game 6 if one happens.

