NBA Rookie Jared McCain Matches Rare Stat Streak Set by 76ers Legend
The Philadelphia 76ers remain intrigued by their first-round rookie, Jared McCain, early on in the 2024-2025 NBA season. That’s no surprise—he has given them every reason to be.
It’s hard to imagine the Sixers would’ve rolled out McCain for for heavy minutes early on this season without injuries shaking up the rotation, but he’s certainly making a case to stick around when Tyrese Maxey gets healthy enough to play once again.
On Wednesday, McCain collected the first start of his career against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As the Sixers were down all three of their All-Stars, McCain got an opportunity to garner 38 minutes. He became a focal point of the offense, and made the most of every minute by scoring 34 points on 26 shots.
Offensively, McCain has been impressive all over the floor, but his three-point shooting has been on fire as of late. During Friday night’s matchup against the Orlando Magic, McCain joined 76ers legend Allen Iverson in exclusive Sixers rookie company.
According to Stathead, McCain is the second rookie in franchise history to make at least three shots from beyond the arc in five consecutive games. Iverson was the only other rookie to accomplish that feat, as he did it six games in a row in 1996 during his Rookie of the Year campaign.
Against the Los Angeles Lakers last week, McCain knocked down four of his nine shots from three. He scored 18 points in the loss against the Lakers.
When the Sixers faced the Charlotte Hornets last weekend, McCain hit on three of his eight threes. The rookie produced 27 points in that win over the Hornets.
Earlier this week, the Sixers had back-to-back games with the New York Knicks and the Cavs. McCain made ten of his 23 three-point attempts across both games.
On Friday night, McCain collected his second start against the Orlando Magic. Late in the third quarter, he knocked down two threes, making it four for the night. Before the fourth quarter, McCain had over 20 points, leading the Sixers as they were building on a lead against Orlando.