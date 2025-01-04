NBA Rumors: 76ers Engaged in Jimmy Butler Trade Talks Last offseason
Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers made a flurry of moves to open up an abundance of cap space in the offseason. They'd end up using their freed up money to sign Paul George, but according to recent developments, another All-Star forward was also on their radar.
As trade season rages on in the NBA, the biggest name on the market is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Shams Charania's latest reporting on the situation cited that he informed the team he wishes to play anywhere else.
The Sixers aren't in a position to engage in the Butler sweepstakes now, but things were different over the summer. In a recent column for Yahoo Sports, Vincent Goodwill reported that Philly reached out to the Heat regarding Butler and that Joel Embiid pushed them to reunite with him.
Over the summer, Philadelphia tried to engage Miami on a Butler deal before agreeing to terms with George — Joel Embiid wanted a reunion with Butler and pushed for it, according to sources who spoke to Yahoo Sports over the summer and recently.
After making a steep investment in their star trio over the summer, the Sixers have minimal financial flexibility. If they were to pursue Butler now, they'd have to part with PG to make things work from a salary-matching standpoint.
As most know, Butler had an infamous run with the Sixers back in 2019. He spent three quarters of a season with the team and then was dealt to the Heat in a sign-and-trade the following offseason. In their brief time as teammates, Butler and Embiid built up a good bond. The two are still friends to this day, and reports like this are a testament to that.
Based on all the reporting in recent weeks, all signs point towards the former Sixers star being moved before the February 6th deadline.