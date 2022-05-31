NBA Rumors: Raptors’ OG Anunoby Could Become a Trade Piece

The Toronto Raptors’ 2022 playoff run was short-lived. After snagging the fifth seed, the Raptors drew a first-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s unclear what would’ve happened had the Raptors been more healthy in the first-round series, but Toronto simply didn’t have enough to take Philly out.

Six games into the postseason, the Raptors found themselves eliminated. Now, it seems they could be questioning the future of their 24-year-old standout forward, OG Anunoby, as another young star’s emergence left the 2017 first-rounder frustrated with his new role at times throughout the year.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Anunoby was initially viewed as “untouchable in trade conversations” around the league. But in the NBA, very few players are truly untouchable when the trade market really heats up.

And in the event where Anunoby’s frustrations reach a point of no return and he does become available, BR’s Fischer anticipates a lot of teams having interest, rightfully so.

The Latest on Anunoby

"If Anunoby becomes available this offseason, expect a long list of interested suitors. Anunoby, 24, is a proven blue-chip prospect who already has deep postseason experience. He's also playing under a value contract, not even halfway through the four-year, $72 million extension he signed in 2020 (with a player option in 2024-25)."

Would the Sixers Inquire?

It’s no secret the Sixers could use another forward. If they hold onto Danny Green for next year, he’s guaranteed to miss a significant chunk of playing time after suffering a knee injury in the playoffs.

Then, there’s Matisse Thybulle, who is excellent on defense but hasn’t shown much growth on the offensive side of the ball since he entered the league in 2019.

If the Raptors were to open up Anunoby’s availability on the trade market, the Sixers would be wise to inquire. However, previous reports indicated that Philadelphia is star-hunting once again. Anunoby could be a good addition, but he might not hold the same value Daryl Morey is looking for if the Sixers are truly looking to acquire another All-Star.

So far, only two teams have been linked to the Raptors standout. Per Fischer’s report, the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to pursue Anunoby. The long list of suitors elsewhere has yet to be revealed as we’re still weeks away from the official start of the offseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

