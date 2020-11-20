NBA Rumors: Sixers Expected to Have Interest in D.J. Augustin

NBA Free Agency is just hours away. For the first time since the NBA placed a moratorium on the league, the Sixers can start adding new players to the roster via the free agency market.

Last year, the Sixers were quite active with signings. Between the Ben Simmons extension, the Tobias Harris max offer, and the infamous Al Horford contract, the 76ers didn't leave a lot of room to ink any superstars this year.

But with Daryl Morey running the front office, he and Elton Brand are looking to fix last year's mistakes by adding players that fit the scheme better. So far, the Sixers are on a roll this offseason as they added Danny Green and Seth Curry, two guards who specialize in three-point shooting.

Now, the 76ers need to add a backup center and an experienced point guard as well. Lately, all of the buzz has been surrounding former Sixers center Nerlens Noel. As Philly traded Horford and waived Norvel Pelle, Philly could look to add Noel back to the roster after trading him away during the 2016-2017 season.

In addition to the interest in Noel, the Sixers could also eye-up free agent point guard, D.J. Augustin. According to Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports, the Sixers are "expected to have interest" in Augustin.

The 33-year-old guard has spent the last four seasons with the Orlando Magic. In Orlando, Augustin has averaged 10 points-per-game while shooting 38-percent from three. The addition of Augustin wouldn't keep Simmons away from the starting point guard position. Still, he'd be a stellar backup, which is something to Sixers struggled to find last season as they rotated multiple players around last year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_