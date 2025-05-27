NBA Trade Idea Presents Possible Pathway to a Reunion for 76ers
Despite a disappointing first season of the Embiid-Maxey-George era, the Philadelphia 76ers’ front office doesn’t seem to be on the hunt for a total shakeup.
Running it back isn’t wise, but blowing up the roster probably doesn’t make much sense either. Some low-cost trades could be a wise path for the Sixers to make some changes to the supporting cast.
Recently, PhillyVoice’s Adam Aaronson kicked around a few trade ideas that could make sense for the Sixers next year. One idea included a possible pathway for the Sixers to form a reunion with a former fan favorite, Georges Niang.
How the Atlanta Hawks and the Sacramento Kings Could Help Land Niang Back in Philly
*Hypothetical framework via PhillyVoice
“It is not too difficult to imagine how the Sixers could use Niang, because he already had a very successful two-year run with the team. Not only was Niang's consistent three-point shooting off the bench a major boost for the Sixers' offense -- particularly when he shared the floor with Embiid -- but Niang was also a significant part of the team's locker room cohesion, not just a favorite of the fans but also his teammates.”
It’s true that Niang was an important veteran presence for the Sixers for two years. As much as they liked him, the Sixers were priced out by the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency, who put $25.5 million on the table for the veteran forward.
With one year remaining on his deal, Niang was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks. Next year, he’s owed $8.2 million before becoming a free agent once again.
The Sixers could use Niang as a three-point spark off the bench. During his two-year stint in Philly, Niang knocked down 40 percent of his threes, averaging nine points per game. Since leaving, he maintained an average of 39 percent from three on five attempts per game.
Parting ways with Andre Drummond, who is expected to accept his player option for the 2025-2026 NBA season, doesn’t seem far-fetched at all. Not only did Drummond struggle to mirror the success of his first stint playing for the 76ers, but the second-rounder Adem Bona showed a lot of promise during his rookie effort. There is a real chance Drummond rides the bench behind the sophomore.
Looking at the other two outgoing players in this hypothetical, the Sixers part ways with players who could be on the outside of the rotation. Lonnie Walker’s NBA comeback showed promise, but he played on a team that had nothing to lose. He might have a hard time cracking the rotation when the Sixers are healthy.
While Ricky Council is a young and athletic high-flyer who showed a lot of promise at times, he ended his sophomore effort on a low note. It’s tough to imagine Nick Nurse and the coaching staff finding minutes to give Council for next season.
A Niang acquisition doesn’t exactly match Morey’s tweaked strategy. Since the Sixers are on the hunt for a more youthful supporting cast, picking up a soon-to-be 32-year-old veteran goes against the plan. At the same time, Niang’s availability hasn’t been an issue.
With the Sixers, Niang played in over 75 games during each of his two seasons. His first year in Cleveland featured an 82-game run, while his 2024-2025 campaign with the Cavs and the Hawks included 79 appearances. Health will be key for the Sixers next year, and Niang has proven to steer clear of notable setbacks throughout his career.