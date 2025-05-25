NBA Trade Prediction Buys Into Latest Rumors Surrounding 76ers
When the first two picks of the 2025 NBA Draft get revealed, the results won’t come as a shock. Cooper Flagg is expected to join the Dallas Mavericks while the San Antonio Spurs are expected to come up with Dylan Harper at No. 2 overall. Beyond that, many expect the Philadelphia 76ers to change the tone of the night.
In a rundown of offseason trade predictions, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley seemingly buys into the latest rumors surrounding the Sixers. While Philadelphia’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, has publicly stated that keeping the pick is likely, Buckley predicts it will be dealt away.
“Between the aggressiveness of Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and the sky-high ceiling of a healthy Embiid, another attempted acceleration feels likely for Philadelphia. Tack on the possibility that the 76ers could try trading down for a more polished prospect (albeit one with less potential) than Bailey, and the tea leaves are pointing toward someone else making the No. 3 pick.”
As expected, the Sixers aren’t fully committed to a move one month out. While including the pick in a package centered around acquiring a star player like Kevin Durant is becoming the least likely scenario, talks of a potential trade-down are certainly realistic.
At the end of the day, the Sixers’ ultimate decision will depend on how they feel about prospects like Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe, who are the consensus third and fourth-ranked prospects. If the Sixers feel like Bailey could have an impact off the bench as early as next year, there’s no reason to pass up on him.
While the narrative is shifting a bit—likely as a strategy to drum up some interest in the third pick for a potential steal of a trade offer—the Sixers are “very comfortable” about their third-ranked player, according to Morey.
“I think, to get a high-upside player that we also think can contribute right away is a big deal,” Morey said one week ago, regarding the third pick. “We feel like three is a great spot to be.”