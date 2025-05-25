NBA Trade Prediction Buys Into Latest Rumors Surrounding 76ers

All 76ers

A recent rundown of NBA trade predictions included discussion about the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Oct 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is interviewed before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is interviewed before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the first two picks of the 2025 NBA Draft get revealed, the results won’t come as a shock. Cooper Flagg is expected to join the Dallas Mavericks while the San Antonio Spurs are expected to come up with Dylan Harper at No. 2 overall. Beyond that, many expect the Philadelphia 76ers to change the tone of the night.

In a rundown of offseason trade predictions, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley seemingly buys into the latest rumors surrounding the Sixers. While Philadelphia’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, has publicly stated that keeping the pick is likely, Buckley predicts it will be dealt away.

“Between the aggressiveness of Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and the sky-high ceiling of a healthy Embiid, another attempted acceleration feels likely for Philadelphia. Tack on the possibility that the 76ers could try trading down for a more polished prospect (albeit one with less potential) than Bailey, and the tea leaves are pointing toward someone else making the No. 3 pick.”

As expected, the Sixers aren’t fully committed to a move one month out. While including the pick in a package centered around acquiring a star player like Kevin Durant is becoming the least likely scenario, talks of a potential trade-down are certainly realistic.

At the end of the day, the Sixers’ ultimate decision will depend on how they feel about prospects like Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe, who are the consensus third and fourth-ranked prospects. If the Sixers feel like Bailey could have an impact off the bench as early as next year, there’s no reason to pass up on him.

Ace Baile
May 13, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Ace Bailey (21) participates in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

While the narrative is shifting a bit—likely as a strategy to drum up some interest in the third pick for a potential steal of a trade offer—the Sixers are “very comfortable” about their third-ranked player, according to Morey.

“I think, to get a high-upside player that we also think can contribute right away is a big deal,” Morey said one week ago, regarding the third pick. “We feel like three is a great spot to be.”

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

