NBA Trade Prediction Ranks 2 Sixers Above Paul George
Once the Sixers hit the offseason, you can bet there will be trade smoke surrounding the franchise after their disappointing 2024-2025 campaign. Entering the current season, the Sixers are expected to be on a path to championship contention. They are likely to end up missing the Play-In Tournament.
Coming up way short of expectations typically results in major changes. Therefore, rumors are likely to fly, and many will be keeping an eye on prominent names like Paul George and Joel Embiid, as the NBA has seen stars change uniforms more than ever in this era.
But one trade rankings prediction doesn’t forecast a scenario where George or Embiid are at the top of the Sixers’ trade candidate list. Instead, something more low-profile could end up being in play, as Bleacher Report ranks Eric Gordon as the team’s top-ranked trade target, followed by the veteran center Andre Drummond.
“Neither Gordon nor Drummond has fared well enough to decline his player option and seek a raise or longer-term deal. Philly will almost certainly move one or both to increase its runway below the luxury tax—which could effectively evaporate if it retains this year's first-rounder (top-six protection) and needs to give Kelly Oubre Jr. (player option) more money.”
Gordon and Drummond were key additions to the Sixers’ bench. They were signed as low-cost, short-term veterans to help with a potential championship push. Both of them have struggled to create a positive impact on the Sixers this season.
For Gordon, he was off to a slow start, struggling with consistency in the shooting department. While he did start to hit his stride, a wrist injury sidelined him prematurely. After undergoing surgery, Gordon is likely to miss the remainder of the 2024-2025 season. He played 39 games, averaging seven points on 41 percent shooting from three.
As for Drummond, he frequently played an unexpected role. When signing with the Sixers, Drummond was expected to be the primary backup for Joel Embiid. As knee concerns kept Embiid off the floor more often than not, Drummond ended up starting in more than half the games he played.
The Sixers could be in line to make a handful of changes this summer. While a high-profile move shouldn’t be ruled out entirely, it seems unlikely at this moment. When it comes to Embiid, it would likely take the seven-time All-Star to force his way out in order for Philly to entertain calls for the star center.
As for George, it’s difficult to imagine he’ll have a high demand due to his contract, age, and injury concerns. It might be wise for the Sixers to consider getting that deal off the books, but it will be costly.
Currently, the Sixers could potentially lose their high first-round pick for the upcoming draft due to a previous trade that was a result of getting off of a near-max deal in its early stages. They might be more hesitant to put their future at risk of that once again.