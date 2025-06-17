NBA Writer Predicts Strong Potential 76ers Offer for Spurs' Pick
If the San Antonio Spurs become more open to moving off their No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers will be a team to watch in that market.
Recently, the Sixers have been linked as potential trade partners with the Spurs if San Antonio is willing to budge. As the Sixers are likely intrigued with the idea of adding the Rutgers star Dylan Harper, they’ll have to find a way to move up in order to land him.
Since the start of the NBA Combine, there was an overwhelming amount of reports that suggested the Spurs were comfortable with taking Harper, and unlikely to use the No. 2 selection in trade for Phoenix’s Kevin Durant.
Fast forward one month later, and the Spurs could be in the market for Durant, and might just be willing to discuss a potential deal with the Sixers involving the second pick.
If Philadelphia and San Antonio get on the phone, what could the potential framework look like? One NBA writer recently out together a projection, which includes the Sixers potentially giving up three picks total.
- 2025 No. 3 overall
- 2025 No. 35 overall
- 2028 unprotected first-round pick from LA Clippers
“The most realistic framework of a deal is probably the Sixers giving up No. 3 — and perhaps also No. 35 — with a future first-round pick that San Antonio can credibly claim has significant upside, in exchange for No. 2,” PhillyVoice’s Adam Aaronson wrote.
When the Sixers acquired the Clippers' pick two Octobers ago in the James Harden deal, it was viewed as an asset with major upside. Sure, the pick was far out, but the Clippers are currently in contention mode with veterans who are battling time. The window might close soon, and by the time 2028 rolls around, there is a chance that pick is somewhere in the lottery.
It was always suggested that the Sixers landed that package from LA with intentions of flipping the returning pieces. While that was especially true for the handful of expiring contracts the Sixers acquired, the same can be said about the pick. If the Sixers view a prospect like Harper as a major addition to the franchise, they shouldn’t have any issue parting ways with another team’s pick three drafts from now.
So far, the Sixers and the Spurs don’t seem to be making any major progress with the reported discussions between the two franchises, but there is still plenty of time for something to get completed.