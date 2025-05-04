All 76ers

NBA Writer's Best-Case Scenario for Sixers’ Quentin Grimes Situation

The Philadelphia 76ers are interested in keeping Quentin Grimes.

Justin Grasso

Apr 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Not even one year after signing Caleb Martin to a multi-year deal, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to cut ties with the former Miami Heat forward. Martin was sent packing to the Dallas Mavericks, and the Sixers picked up Quentin Grimes, who was traded for the third time in a year.

This summer, Grimes is set to become a free agent. Fortunately for the Sixers, they’ll have an opportunity to match any offer sheet that Grimes signs. It doesn’t guarantee Grimes will be back, but it could put Philadelphia in a situation to potentially go beyond their budget if a rival team drives up the price.

With free agency still months away, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus recently laid out each team’s toughest free agency decision. For the Sixers, the future of Grimes was the highlight.

Quentin Grime
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) shoots the ball against the Chicago Bulls in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

“The best-case scenario for Philadelphia may be that Grimes takes a deal starting near the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception,” Pincus wrote. “Although [Grimes] may feel that's too low of an offer.”

Unlike last season, the Sixers don’t have money to blow. They locked in some core players, extending Tyrese Maxey, and added Paul George with a max deal. Several short-term additions could also return, depending on what they do with their contract options.

When Grimes got to Philly, he was coming off a 47-game stint with the Mavs, where he averaged 10 points on 40 percent shooting, along with four rebounds and two assists per game.

In 28 games with the Sixers, Grimes’ value likely skyrocketed. Seeing the court for 33 minutes per game, Grimes produced 22 points per game on 37 percent shooting from three, while taking eight attempts per game. He also averaged five rebounds and five assists.

Despite a lack of looks at Grimes with the core group, the Sixers are convinced he’ll be able to remain productive when the regulars are back in the mix. Reality has to be kept in check, though. Grimes was starring for the Sixers during the second half of the injury-filled season, but his usage will take a hit when Embiid, Maxey, and George are back in the mix.

If there is a team out there willing to invest more because they have the space to give Grimes more of a role, it could get tricky for the Sixers’ front office.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News