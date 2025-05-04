NBA Writer's Best-Case Scenario for Sixers’ Quentin Grimes Situation
Not even one year after signing Caleb Martin to a multi-year deal, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to cut ties with the former Miami Heat forward. Martin was sent packing to the Dallas Mavericks, and the Sixers picked up Quentin Grimes, who was traded for the third time in a year.
This summer, Grimes is set to become a free agent. Fortunately for the Sixers, they’ll have an opportunity to match any offer sheet that Grimes signs. It doesn’t guarantee Grimes will be back, but it could put Philadelphia in a situation to potentially go beyond their budget if a rival team drives up the price.
With free agency still months away, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus recently laid out each team’s toughest free agency decision. For the Sixers, the future of Grimes was the highlight.
“The best-case scenario for Philadelphia may be that Grimes takes a deal starting near the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception,” Pincus wrote. “Although [Grimes] may feel that's too low of an offer.”
Unlike last season, the Sixers don’t have money to blow. They locked in some core players, extending Tyrese Maxey, and added Paul George with a max deal. Several short-term additions could also return, depending on what they do with their contract options.
When Grimes got to Philly, he was coming off a 47-game stint with the Mavs, where he averaged 10 points on 40 percent shooting, along with four rebounds and two assists per game.
In 28 games with the Sixers, Grimes’ value likely skyrocketed. Seeing the court for 33 minutes per game, Grimes produced 22 points per game on 37 percent shooting from three, while taking eight attempts per game. He also averaged five rebounds and five assists.
Despite a lack of looks at Grimes with the core group, the Sixers are convinced he’ll be able to remain productive when the regulars are back in the mix. Reality has to be kept in check, though. Grimes was starring for the Sixers during the second half of the injury-filled season, but his usage will take a hit when Embiid, Maxey, and George are back in the mix.
If there is a team out there willing to invest more because they have the space to give Grimes more of a role, it could get tricky for the Sixers’ front office.