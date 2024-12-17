Nick Nurse Addresses Veteran Philadelphia 76ers' Recent Struggles
The Philadelphia 76ers competed without the veteran forward Caleb Martin for the second-straight game on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets. His absence is a result of a shoulder injury, which comes as the veteran has been looking for a rhythm.
When the Sixers added Caleb Martin over the summer after his stint with the Miami Heat, he was recognized as the second-most notable addition after the nine-time All-Star Paul George.
The former Heat forward signed a four-year deal with the Sixers worth over $30 million. Since making his debut with the team, Martin has dealt with multiple setbacks throughout the first stretch of the season. For the most part, he pushed through and played.
“I think it’s pretty clear he hasn’t been one hundred percent and sometimes not very near to it and still wanting to play,” Nick Nurse explained.
While Martin’s presence was appreciated and certainly needed when the Sixers were down multiple key players throughout the first two months of action, he finds himself getting some time off in mid-December.
“He does have a game that he can kind of get some stuff done by just kind of going out there and defending and things like that,” Nurse added. “I mean, I think he needs to feel better to play better. I think he really hasn’t been that confident in his shooting, his rhythm, his ball-handling, all those kinds of things.”
Through the first 20 games of the season, Martin has averaged nine points and two rebounds while shooting just 29 percent from three.
“I’m hoping he can feel better because we know he’s a good player, you know?” Nurse finished. “We know he’s really going to help us here. So, let’s get him back to as close to 100 as we can and see what it’s like.”
The Sixers will return to practice on Wednesday and Thursday to prepare for their rematch against the Hornets, which takes place on Friday at home. Martin’s status for that game remains unclear at the moment.