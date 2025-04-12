Nick Nurse Discusses Joel Embiid’s Surgery Before 76ers-Hawks
This week, Joel Embiid underwent surgery as expected. The Philadelphia 76ers center hoped to repair the concerns he battled with throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season after receiving surgery a little over one year ago.
Ahead of the Sixers’ matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers officially announced that Embiid’s surgery was a success.
“Joel Embiid underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Wednesday. The procedure was performed at NYU Langone Sports Medicine Center by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow. Embiid will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks.”
Shortly after the Sixers confirmed the medical procedure happened, the team’s head coach, Nick Nurse, addressed reporters, acknowledging the latest on the star center.
“The info I got is that it went well,” Nurse said on Friday night. “I think they are very happy with what transpired, and that’s about it.”
Once again, Embiid heads into an offseason recovering from a knee-related setback. This time around, Embiid will have plenty of time off. Last season, the star center returned in time for the 2024 NBA Playoffs, where the Sixers picked up a first-round series against the New York Knicks.
Later in the summer, Embiid participated in the Paris Olympics as well. While Embiid hoped to maintain good health throughout the 2024-2025 season while being on a strict injury management plan, the star center battled with swelling and soreness frequently, along with other setbacks. He ended up appearing in just 19 games.
The Sixers now shift their focus to next season, hoping that Embiid is back on the court for a full run to bounce back after struggling in 2024-2025.