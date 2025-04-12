All 76ers

Nick Nurse Discusses Joel Embiid’s Surgery Before 76ers-Hawks

Nick Nurse addressed Joel Embiid before the 76ers' matchup against the Hawks.

Justin Grasso

Oct 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives for a shot past Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives for a shot past Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week, Joel Embiid underwent surgery as expected. The Philadelphia 76ers center hoped to repair the concerns he battled with throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season after receiving surgery a little over one year ago.

Ahead of the Sixers’ matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers officially announced that Embiid’s surgery was a success.

“Joel Embiid underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Wednesday. The procedure was performed at NYU Langone Sports Medicine Center by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow. Embiid will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks.”

Joel Embii
Feb 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) holds the ball as Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) defends during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Shortly after the Sixers confirmed the medical procedure happened, the team’s head coach, Nick Nurse, addressed reporters, acknowledging the latest on the star center.

“The info I got is that it went well,” Nurse said on Friday night. “I think they are very happy with what transpired, and that’s about it.”

Once again, Embiid heads into an offseason recovering from a knee-related setback. This time around, Embiid will have plenty of time off. Last season, the star center returned in time for the 2024 NBA Playoffs, where the Sixers picked up a first-round series against the New York Knicks.

Later in the summer, Embiid participated in the Paris Olympics as well. While Embiid hoped to maintain good health throughout the 2024-2025 season while being on a strict injury management plan, the star center battled with swelling and soreness frequently, along with other setbacks. He ended up appearing in just 19 games.

The Sixers now shift their focus to next season, hoping that Embiid is back on the court for a full run to bounce back after struggling in 2024-2025.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News