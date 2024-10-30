Nick Nurse Has High Praise for Philadelphia 76ers Veteran Forward
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers brought in an array of new faces to reshape the cast of players around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. While one is still trying to find his footing in the heirarchy, he has received some high praise from head coach Nick Nurse.
Arguably the most shocking of signings the Sixers made this summer was acquiring Caleb Martin. Following an impressive run with the Miami Heat, many expected to the two-way forward to garner a sizable market. In a shocking move, Martin ended up taking a slight pay cut to join the new-look Sixers.
Through his first few games with his new team, Martin has shown why he was such a big addition in the offseason. He's scored in double figures in each of his first three games, helping provide a lift on offense with Embiid and Paul George being out. Martin is fresh off his best individual performance thus far, notching 17 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's overtime win over the Indiana Pacers.
Following practice on Tuesday, Nurse was asked about Martin's impact to open the season. He had nothing but positive things about what he's seen from the veteran forward.
“He's a winner and he cares and he's a locker-room guy and he's tough," Nurse told reporters Tuesday. "He's still trying to figure out exactly how he fits but we're getting there...He's been awesome. He's really a great addition.”
After Martin agreed to sign with the Sixers, many circled him as someone who could be an X-factor for the team as they attempt to contend for a championship. Based on his play so far, he's shown why his addition was seen as one of the biggest steals in free agency.