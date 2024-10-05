Nick Nurse Lays Out Simple Expectations for 76ers Fan Favorite
Last season, injuries was an unwanted theme for the Philadelphia 76ers in the regular season. While no teams wants to be shorthanded, there was some good that came out of it.
With key players being out throughout the course of the year, Nick Nurse had to go deep into his bench on multiple occasions. Among those to get an opportunity to play at the NBA level was two-way player Ricky Council IV. He'd end up making the most of his chance to play, and it resulted in the team giving him a standard contract.
Council played in a total of 32 games last season, and averaged 5.4 PPG, 1.4 RPG, and 0.5 APG. He'd have multiple standout showings, including a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Washington Wizards.
Heading into year two, Council now finds himself battling for a rotation spot on the Sixers' revamped roster. Following practice on Friday, Nurse laid out a simple list of expectations from the second-year forward.
"I talked to him yesterday. Need him on the offensive glass, need him running the floor really hard, I need him guarding really hard," Nurse told reporters. "Somebody swings it around to him in a three-ball situation for him, need him to take it and knock it down. Pretty much those four things, and he knows the game plans and knows how to execute them."
Despite being on a veteran-heavy roster, Council is a player who could end up sneaking into Nurse's rotation. As a rangy, hyper-athletic forward, he can provide a boost for the second unit. If Council can stick to the plan Nurse has laid out for him, it should result in opportunities to play on a consistent basis.