Nick Nurse Names 7 Sixers Standouts From Training Camp
The Philadelphia 76ers’ run in the Bahamas has come to a conclusion. After a fifth and final session on Saturday, the Sixers wrapped up their time and traveled back to Philadelphia ahead of the team’s preseason opener, which takes place on Monday against the New Zealand Breakers.
After a productive week, the Sixers are exiting camp the same way they entered it by feeling upbeat and positive.
Earlier this week, star center Joel Embiid noted the vibes of the team felt great, considering the organization is drama-free this time around compared to last season.
Without a high-profile holdout hanging over their heads, the Sixers were able to work without any distractions. The head coach, Nick Nurse, came away impressed by the team’s overall performance, but he mentioned many standouts when asked on Saturday. (h/t Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints)
Nick Nurse’s Training Camp Standouts
“A lot of new guys. I just think super positive on a lot of them,” the head coach told reporters.
1. Andre Drummond
“Drummond was impressive. Just, again, energy and work rate-wise.”
The Sixers center is back for a second stint in Philly. While Drummond played under Doc Rivers his first time around, he anticipates a similar role: backup Joel Embiid on a nightly basis and take on a role as the starter when the seven-time All-Star is out.
2. Caleb Martin
“Caleb's explosive and a really good teammate.”
Coming from the (in)famous Miami Heat culture, Martin’s work ethic wasn’t expected to come into question this offseason. He learned to play team basketball under Erik Spoelstra, and it appears he brought the positivity over to the Sixers.
3. Paul George
“Paul George looked good.”
It’s not shocking to hear the guy with nine All-Star appearances still looks good.
4. Kelly Oubre
“I give Kelly—almost feels like a new guy—he's such a different place in his career right now, it feels like that. He was very good.”
Oubre returns to the Sixers after spending one year with them on a veteran’s minimum contract. The veteran had a chance to prove his doubters wrong, build up his confidence, and feel wanted by an organization he found comfort in. As a result, Oubre is standing out.
5. Jared McCain
“McCain was excellent.”
Joel Embiid went as far as considering McCain the top player in training camp through the first few sessions. Some need a standout camp more than others. The 2024 first-rounder certainly falls under that category.
6. Eric Gordon
“Eric Gordon was as advertised. I think he really made a lot of shots. He knows how to play.”
Being in the league since 2008, Nurse and the Sixers already knew what Gordon brought to the table. For the 35-year-old, it’s not a matter of whether he knows how to play or not. They are simply focused on where he’s at from a physical standpoint.
7. Kyle Lowry
“Kyle was very good.”
Another returning player gets a mention, and to no surprise, it’s one of Nick Nurse’s former players from the Raptors. Similar to Gordon, the entire league knows what Lowry brings to the table as long as he’s healthy and in shape. Lowry might have a slightly reduced role in 2024-2025, but the Sixers certainly plan to utilize him.
