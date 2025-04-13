All 76ers

Jalen Williams leaps Paul George on Thunder's All-Time scoring list.

Jan 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dribbles the ball against Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) and guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Long before he signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, Paul George spent a small stretch of his career with the OKC Thunder. Years removed from his time there, one of the team's current stars has managed to pass him on a notable list in the franchise's history.

George first landed in OKC in 2017 after emerging into a superstar-level talent with the Indiana Pacers. Following Kevin Durant's departure for the Golden State Warriors, PG was brought in to be a new running mate for franchise cornerstone Russell Westbrook.

George had a lot of success with the Thunder, finishing third in MVP voting in 2019. Despite how well he fit alongside Westbrook, OKC ended up trading him in a league-altering trade that summer. This ended up working out well for the Thunder, as they've landed multiple high-level talents in the deal.

Aside from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the players the Thunder drafted with a pick from the PG trade is Jalen Williams. He's blossomed in an effective scorer alongside SGA, being named an All-Star this year in just his third season.

Williams has put together a bit of a breakout campaign for the Thunder, averaging 21.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 5.1 APG. His strong play has had him quickly rise up the franchise's all-time scoring list. Earlier this week, the 23-year-old passed George to move to seventh place in Thunder history in points scored.

Williams and the Thunder find themselves gearing up for what they hope is a deep playoff run. PG hoped to be doing the same in his first season with the Sixers, but injuries derailed the 2025 campaign for them. Now, the star forward finds himself working to get himself right physically in hopes of returning to form next year.

