One Wild NBA Trade Idea to End 76ers’ Process With a Parade
You'd be hard-pressed to find a city that's more loyal than this one. It's the birthright of a Philly sports fan. That's why the most recent Eagles season provided thrills, the Phillies offered confusion, and thePhiladelphia 76ers contributed months of depression.
Throwing on an imaginary general manager cap and pretending to play the MyNBA mode in the NBA 2k game can be tempting. Unsolicited advice is common. Everyone knows Daryl Morey would never listen, but that shouldn't matter much. That won't stop most from trying.
Longtime Sixers supporters (i.e. sufferers) just want a winner. They've been starved for a turnaround for some time, but as much as fans love this organization and team, many have resigned themselves to the theory that nothing will change unless something drastic happens.
Firing up the time machine won't happen. Julius Erving and Allen Iverson aren't walking through the door again, but one of the more popular Philly radio hosts believes he has the formula to finally end 'The Process' (sorry for bringing that up again). He believes his theory can bring a Sixers parade down Broad Street.
Mike Missanelli proposes an expensive trade to bring Giannis Antetokounmpo to the 76ers.
Now what? That's what everyone has been asking themselves. The three-headed monster was assembled: Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. Sadly, the Sixers wound up producing an even worse product than they did during the 2023-24 season.
Philly lost 58 of their 82 regular-season games. They missed out on the NBA Playoffs while finishing 5th in the Atlantic Division and 13th in the Eastern Conference.
The Milwaukee Bucks finished above .500, but barely. A 48-34 win-loss total resulted in the East's eighth seed, but an early exit after only winning one game in Round 1 vs. the Indiana Pacers.
Both roads intersected during a conversation on 97.5 The Fanatic's Mike Missanelli Show. The host believes Giannis is done in Milwaukee, and he echoes a theory everyone has heard several times now, most recently by three-time NBA Champion Danny Green. Mike believes Morey must do whatever it takes to land Antetokounmpo.
Missanelli proposes the following: trade Paul George and Tyrese Maxey plus Philly's first-round pick. We'll know where that pick lands once the NBA hosts its annual lottery. Mike was countered by stating his offer was too expensive, and it might be.
Recently, in an intriguing mock draft, Philly added Duke star Khaman Maluach at the fifth overall selection, but what if Philly landed the first pick and an opportunity to land his teammate Cooper Flag? Might that be a better option to right this franchise's ship? Check out the full discussion below:
This one is catching on.
Let's place a pin cushion in this one for a while. This is tempting. Adding a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and nine-time NBA All-Star who still has tread on the tire would definitely breathe life into this franchise.
We might even believe that a true championship run is possible. Still, we have to know where that first-round pick will land before we say yea or nay. That will determine whether or not we can throw our support behind this type of idea.