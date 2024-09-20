All 76ers

Orlando Magic Announce Signing of 2 Former 76ers

Some former Philadelphia 76ers recently signed with the Orlando Magic.

Apr 9, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung (9) dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
As teams are putting together training camp rosters, there’s been a lot of under-the-radar moves made this past week. On Thursday, the Orlando Magic announced the signings of three players. Two of them happened to be former members of the Philadelphia 76ers.

As expected, the Magic signed Mac McClung this week. Before, it was reported McClung was set to land a partially guaranteed deal to reunite with the Magic for the 2024 NBA Preseason.

While the small guarantee was a positive sign McClung is getting a real look from Orlando this offseason, it also proves he could end up in the NBA G League for another stint. McClung’s future depends on what he puts on display in training camp and the preseason.

The high-flying standout entered the NBA as an undrafted prospect in 2021. He had runs with the Lakers and Bulls’ organizations before ending up on the Sixers’ G League affiliate in Delaware.

During the 2022-2023 NBA season, McClung signed a two-way contract with the 76ers. That opportunity earned him two appearances during the regular season and a chance to represent Philadelphia in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest, where he was crowned the winner.

McClung’s big win didn’t land him a standard deal the following year. While he signed with the Magic last year, he was waived over a month later. Throughout the 2023-2024 season, McClung played for the Magic’s G League affiliate. He hopes to stick to the main roster this time around.

Javonte Smart is the Magic’s other signing from the Sixers’ past. The former LSU player went undrafted in 2021. Similar to McClung, Smart has had small stints with several teams in and outside of the G League. In 2021-2022, Smart appeared in 12 games with the Milwaukee Bucks. After a run in Milwaukee, he appeared in four games for the Miami Heat.

Last season, Smart spent most of his time with the Delaware Blue Coats. However, he appeared in one game for the Sixers. Smart could be headed back to the G League, but he might earn an opportunity to state his case to stick around in Orlando, similar to McClung.

