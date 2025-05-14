Outspoken Ex-Sixers Vet Makes Mavericks Comment After NBA Lottery
The Cooper Flagg sweepstakes will soon be over. Barring any shocking trades ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks will select the Duke superstar. The San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers will follow with the second and third picks.
Former Sixers guard Patrick Beverley took to social media to comment on the results of Monday night’s NBA Draft Lottery. The outspoken veteran took an unpopular stance by congratulating the Mavericks and even showing some defense of their often-criticized General Manager, Nico Harrison.
via @patbev21: that Nico talk about to end real quick. lol congrats Mavs
It’s been a wild year for the Mavericks. After making it to the 2024 NBA Finals, coming up short against the Boston Celtics, the future looked so bright for the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo in Dallas.
Over the summer, the Mavs added a dynamic sharpshooter by becoming just the second NBA home to the former Golden State Warriors star, Klay Thompson. It seemed the Mavs were prepared to make another run to repeat as Western Conference Champions, but the franchise went in a shocking direction.
Harrison formed what might go down as the most surprising trades in NBA history. Doncic, the face of the post-Dirk era, was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Although the Mavs got a multi-time All-Star and NBA Champion in return with Anthony Davis, the move was so outrageous at the time that it led to overwhelming daily criticism of Harrison.
Suddenly, Dallas is feeling a lot better. While the loss of Doncic will certainly sting for a while, the idea of getting one of the most exciting draft prospects of this era will help Harrison moving forward.
More 76ers on SI
You can contact Justin Grasso via e-mail: JustinGrasso32@gmail.com