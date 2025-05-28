Pair of Eastern Conference Teams Named as Fit for 76ers Standout
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to have their hands full trying to retain key players from this year's roster. Among those who could have a decent sizable market form for them is Quentin Grimes.
The Sixers acquired Grimes in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks for veteran forward Caleb Martin. He was expected to be a complementary piece at the guard position but ended up being much more. Grimes shined for the Sixers in light of their array of injuries, putting up the best numbers in his NBA career.
In an expanded role, Grimes showed that he can be more than just a three-and-D option at the guard position. He displayed the ability to lead the offense and was a viable shot-creator. Across 28 games with the Sixers, Grimes averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.5 APG on 37.3% from beyond the arc.
Earlier this week, ESPN's Kevin Pelton ranked all the impending free agents this offseason. Grimes ended up cracking the top 10, coming in at No. 8. While breaking down the Sixers standout, he cited the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets as possible fits outside of Philly.
Could Grimes be a target for the Nets? At 25, he's young enough to be part of the next competitive Brooklyn team. If not the Nets, Grimes' market would either be at the non-taxpayer midlevel or via a sign-and-trade deal. For example, depending on how quickly the Charlotte Hornets want to improve, Grimes would be a huge upgrade.
Even if Grimes garners a lot of interest this summer, the Sixers are still in a good position to retain him. As a restricted free agent, they have a say in whether he stays or goes. That said, based on their limited cap space, him landing a sizable offer sheet could force the front office to make a tough decision.