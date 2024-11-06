Pair of Former 76ers Guards Come to the Defense of Joel Embiid
Despite not playing in a game this season yet, Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid has been one of the most talked about players in the NBA. Following an alleged altercation last Saturday night, the former MVP went under investigation for the second time this year.
The first investigation had to do with Embiid not suiting up in the Sixers' opening matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. It was later determined by the league that the organization put out inconsistent statements regarding his health and was fined $100,000.
Over the weekend, the NBA announced that it will once again be looking into the superstar center. This time, for his actions in the locker room following the Sixers' matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Embiid reportedly got physical with a media member after he had written some choice words about his late brother and son in a column.
Since reports emerged regarding this alleged altercation, numerous people have shared their thoughts on the situation. Some have even defended Embiid's actions, including a pair of former Sixers guards. Among those to do so is Lou Williams, who shared his thoughts on FanDuel TV's 'Run It Back' show.
"With that, Joel, I think he responded appropriately," Williams said. "He's able to defend himself. He went on and gave you a laundry list of things he's sacrificed to give them an opportunity to be successful in that city. When you write and article like that and you bring family into it, especially deceased family, you cross a line."
The former Sixth Man of the Year also re-posted his statements on X (formerly Twitter) to double-down on what he said.
The other former Sixer to shared their thoughts was Jason Richardson. He also made a post on X coming to the aid of the star big man. Richardson was still with the team when Embiid lost his brother and understands how hard he took the loss of his family member.
On Tuesday, the NBA came to an official decision. The league announced Embiid would undergo a three-game suspension. The suspension would start as soon as he's cleared to play. According to the Sixers' injury report, the first game of the suspension will kick in as early as Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.