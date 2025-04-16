All 76ers

Patrick Beverley Gives High Praise for LA Clippers' Star Duo

Ex-Sixers guard gives his thoughts on Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

Kevin McCormick

Mar 11, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) react during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) react during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Long before his brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, Patrick Beverley spent years as a rotation player for the LA Clippers. As the playoffs get ready to begin, the journeyman guard let out a bold take regarding the team's star duo.

With the Western Conference standings being so tight, the Clippers found themselves in a must-win game against the Golden State Warriors. They managed to come away victorious in overtime thanks to strong play from familiar faces. Kawhi Leonard (33 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists) and James Harden (39 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists) pulled out all the stops to make sure LA avoided the play-in.

Following their strong performance against the Warriors, Beverley took to social media to give his thoughts on the highly competitive matchup. He went as far as to say that Leonard and Harden are one of the top duos in the NBA.

Harden and Leonard are two players that Beverley knows well, as he got to share the floor with both of them during his career. He was teammates with Harden during his dominant years with the Houston Rockets and was on the Clippers when Leonard arrived in the summer of 2019.

With their victory on the final day of the season, the Clippers locked themselves in as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They'll open the postseason with a series against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Based on how Harden and Leonard elevated their play over the weekend, the pair seem ready to lead the Clippers on what they hope is a deep run.

