Patrick Beverley Praises Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry
Dating back to his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Patrick Beverley has dove into the world of podcasting. As he continues to grow as an analyst, he took the time to praise to one of the game's top stars.
Over the past two months, few players in the NBA have been playing better than Steph Curry. The two-time MVP has been through a resurgence since the Golden State Warriors pulled off a blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler. Behind his strong play, they've shot up the standings and now are a top-five team in the Western Conference.
On Friday night, the Warriors found themselves squaring off against another potential contender in the Western Conference. They managed to knock off the Denver Nuggets 118-104, largely due to the play of Curry. The Warriors star connected on seven threes en route to finishing the night with 36 points and five assists.
Following his strong performance, Beverley took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Curry. The journeyman point guard stated that no player is ever going to reach him on the all-time three-pointers made list.
During his time in the league, Beverley got to witness how special a player Curry is up close. Having spent four years with the LA Clippers, he's faced off against the Warriors on countless occasions.
At the age of 36, Beverley currently finds himself without a home in the NBA. Earlier this year, he made the decision to keep his pro career going overseas. His last stint in the league came during the 2024 season, where he split time with the Sixers and Milwaukee Bucks.