Patrick Beverley Weighs in on Timberwolves' Blowout Win vs Lakers
Heading into the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, the LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves is one series everyone was excited to see. Following a shocking result in Saturday's Game 1, one former Philadelphia 76ers guard weighed in with his thoughts.
Following their blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic at the deadline, the Lakers have their sights set on contending for a title with their new star duo. However, the new-look roster's first taste of the postseason did not unfold how they might have hoped. Led by strong performances from multiple players, Minnesota managed to take Game 1 on the road with a 117-95 victory.
Doncic put together a strong outing in his postseason debut with the Lakers (37 points, eight rebounds), but it wasn't enough to come away with a victory. Anthony Edwards and company came out and made a statement, proving they aren't going to be an easy round-one opponent.
Shortly after the Timberwolves secured their blowout win, many took to social media to give their thoughts on the action. Among those to do was journeyman point guard Patrick Beverley. The ex-Sixer, like many, was blown away by what he saw from Minnesota.
This is one series Beverley likely finds himself caught in the middle of. Prior to his short stint with the Sixers, he suited up for both these franchises. Now, he'll try to remain impartial as they battle it out in the postseason.
A year removed from reaching the Western Conference finals, Edwards and the Timberwolves have their sights set on a deep playoff run themselves. They'll attempt to take a commanding 2-0 lead on Tuesday night in Game 2.