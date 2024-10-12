Paul George’s Performance in 76ers Preseason Debut Goes Viral
Friday night in Iowa marked the first time Paul George suited up to play for the Philadelphia 76ers.
As the Sixers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves at a neutral site, George joined a starting five that included Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre, Caleb Martin, and Andre Drummond.
George appeared in three-quarters of action. When he checked out late in the third quarter, the veteran forward finished with 26 minutes played.
During that time, George put up 15 shots from the field. Nine of his attempts came from deep. George averaged 53 percent from the field and knocked down 44 percent of his threes. When he checked out, he finished the game with 23 points.
Along with his scoring, George came down with six rebounds. He also dished out two assists and snatched a steal on defense.
After his first showing with the Sixers, George put together an impressive highlight reel that went viral on social media shortly after he checked out for the night.
NBA Fans React to Paul George’s Debut
@AlwayzHoodie: “BEST SF IN THE LEAGUE.”
@airlicky: “Championship bound already.”
@Heatflyy: “W debut.”
@ohenriii: “Like usual PG13 was in his bag.”
The Sixers acquired George in the offseason. After a run with the Los Angeles Clippers, George opted out of his contract and hit the free agency market unrestricted.
While a few scenarios were potentially in play, including a possible sign-and-trade to the Golden State Warriors, the Clippers decided to walk away without negotiating with George or the Clippers further.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
As a result, George took up a meeting with the 76ers. He signed with the team on a reported four-year deal for over $200 million. The Sixers sign George with hopes of him helping push the Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey combo past the Eastern Conference Finals.
Last week, George suited up for the Sixers at training camp for the first time. When the Sixers opened their preseason on Monday against the New Zealand Breakers, George was given the night off.
Friday’s game served as his first set of action. While George could sit for the team’s back-to-back matchup against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, George could be back out on the floor on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks.
