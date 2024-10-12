All 76ers

Paul George’s Performance in 76ers Preseason Debut Goes Viral

Paul George wrapped up his Philadelphia 76ers debut with a successful performance.

Justin Grasso

Oct 11, 2024; Des Moines, Iowa, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) grabs a rebound in their game with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2024; Des Moines, Iowa, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) grabs a rebound in their game with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Friday night in Iowa marked the first time Paul George suited up to play for the Philadelphia 76ers.

As the Sixers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves at a neutral site, George joined a starting five that included Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre, Caleb Martin, and Andre Drummond.

George appeared in three-quarters of action. When he checked out late in the third quarter, the veteran forward finished with 26 minutes played.

During that time, George put up 15 shots from the field. Nine of his attempts came from deep. George averaged 53 percent from the field and knocked down 44 percent of his threes. When he checked out, he finished the game with 23 points.

Along with his scoring, George came down with six rebounds. He also dished out two assists and snatched a steal on defense.

After his first showing with the Sixers, George put together an impressive highlight reel that went viral on social media shortly after he checked out for the night.

NBA Fans React to Paul George’s Debut

@AlwayzHoodie: “BEST SF IN THE LEAGUE.”

@airlicky: “Championship bound already.”

@Heatflyy: “W debut.”

@ohenriii: “Like usual PG13 was in his bag.”

The Sixers acquired George in the offseason. After a run with the Los Angeles Clippers, George opted out of his contract and hit the free agency market unrestricted.

While a few scenarios were potentially in play, including a possible sign-and-trade to the Golden State Warriors, the Clippers decided to walk away without negotiating with George or the Clippers further.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

As a result, George took up a meeting with the 76ers. He signed with the team on a reported four-year deal for over $200 million. The Sixers sign George with hopes of him helping push the Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey combo past the Eastern Conference Finals.

Last week, George suited up for the Sixers at training camp for the first time. When the Sixers opened their preseason on Monday against the New Zealand Breakers, George was given the night off.

Friday’s game served as his first set of action. While George could sit for the team’s back-to-back matchup against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, George could be back out on the floor on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks.

More 76ers on SI

76ers vs. New Zealand Breakers Game Reactions

Jared McCain Reacts to NBA Preseason Debut

Paul George Held Out of 76ers vs. Breakers Game

Joel Embiid Sits for 76ers vs. Breakers

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News