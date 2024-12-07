Paul George Praises 76ers Forward After Season-High vs Orlando Magic
After not playing in the first matchup between these teams on Wednesday, Paul George returned to action for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. The All-Star forward put together a strong outing against the Orlando Magic, but had a lot to say about one teammate who exceled in this matchup.
The last time George was in action, he had arguably his best performance in a Sixers' uniform (29 points and eight assists against the Charlotte Hornets). He would carry that momentum into Friday's rematch with the Magic, posting 21 points and nine assists in 36 minutes of action.
While George's performance was a catalyst in the Sixers' 102-94 win, the biggest takeaway from the matchup was the play of KJ Martin. The young forward came alive off the bench, putting up a season-high 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the field.
Following the win, PG was asked about Martin's performance against the Magic. He praised him for the energy he brings on the floor and urged him to keep staying ready to come in and produce at any time.
"His energy is everything," George said. "We need that. He's capable of getting up and down the floor and creating an advantage with how fast he runs the floor. We need that from him. We need him to be ready to play and shoot and be aggresive, we're so much better when he's playing like that."
Based on his last two outings, George seems to be finding a groove with his new team. It's resulted in others thriving as well, capitalizing on the attention a star like him garners on the floor. This improved cohesion should continue to yield positive dividends for the Sixers as they attempt to slowly climb the standings.
After taking down the Orlando Magic Friday, the Sixers have improved to 6-15 on the year. They'll hit the road Sunday for a one-game trip, facing off against Zach LaVine and the Bulls.