Paul George’s Playing Status for 76ers vs Clippers

Will Paul George face the Clippers for the first time since joining the 76ers on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso

Nov 4, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) protects the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) protects the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Wednesday night marks the first time the Philadelphia 76ers will face the Los Angeles Clippers since they acquired the former Clipper veteran, Paul George.

When the regular season started up a few weeks ago, it was unclear if George would be ready for Wednesday’s game or not. Lately, George has been dealing with a knee injury.

Paul George during his time with the Clippers.
Apr 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) dribbles the ball around Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) during the first quarter of game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

During the preseason, George was competing against the Atlanta Hawks when he hyperextended his knee in the second quarter. An MRI the following night revealed George was dealing with a bone bruise. He was ruled out for the remainder of the preseason.

The nine-time All-Star’s playing status through the first week of the regular season was up in the air at first. It wouldn’t be long before the Sixers officially ruled him out for the first few games.

George ended up missing five games for the Sixers. When the team hit the road on Monday for a matchup against the Phoenix Suns, George was officially cleared for action.

Heading into Wednesday’s game in LA, George was viewed as probable to play. As expected, the veteran forward will be good to go and is set to face his former team for the first time since leaving.

In George’s Sixers debut against the Suns, the veteran checked in for a little over 30 minutes. Although he was entering the game on a minutes restriction, the tight battle left George willing to play for longer.

The veteran made just 28 percent of his shots from the field. He struggled from three, hitting on just one of his seven shots from deep. George produced just 15 points in his first outing. He added five rebounds and four assists to his stat line.

Wednesday will be an opportunity for George to continue to get back on track after spending so much time recovering and resting. The veteran will face a hostile crowd on Wednesday, playing against the team he spent the past five seasons with.

The Sixers and the Clippers will tip at 10 PM ET.

