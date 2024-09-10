Rockstar’s Tyrese Maxey Jersey Leaves 76ers Fans Speculating
On Monday night, Pearl Jam held another show in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.
Playing another concert in the arena where the Philadelphia 76ers play, bassist Jeff Ament decided to throw on a Tyrese Maxey jersey for the set.
All seemed normal considering the circumstances until Sixers fans on X realized that the wardrobe choice might’ve been a leak from the 76ers.
Once pictures of Ament started floating around, speculation started about the Tyrese Maxey jersey potentially being a sneak peek at the Sixers’ alternate jerseys for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Sixers Fans React to the Jersey
The style of the jersey has been seen before. During the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Sixers rolled out the Spectrum-themed jerseys for the year. They were widely considered a fan-favorite and arguably one of their best designs since the City Edition collections started.
However, the Sixers didn’t have a white jersey in the combination, leaving many fans to believe that they could bring the design back with a different color.
During the 2022-2023 season, the Sixers went with a white jersey and shorts combination. In red font, the jerseys read “City of Brotherly Love.” They were made to honor the rich history of basketball in Philadelphia.
Last year’s uniforms had a more modern look yet the same colors as the Spectrum-themed combination. Their goal was to honor the Reading Terminal.
The Sixers haven’t revealed this year’s theme just yet, but fans on social media are under the impression that Spectrum could be making a return.