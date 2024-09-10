All 76ers

Rockstar’s Tyrese Maxey Jersey Leaves 76ers Fans Speculating

Are the Philadelphia 76ers' Spectrum jerseys making a comeback?

Justin Grasso

Mar 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts with Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) after the game at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts with Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) after the game at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday night, Pearl Jam held another show in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.

Playing another concert in the arena where the Philadelphia 76ers play, bassist Jeff Ament decided to throw on a Tyrese Maxey jersey for the set.

All seemed normal considering the circumstances until Sixers fans on X realized that the wardrobe choice might’ve been a leak from the 76ers.

Once pictures of Ament started floating around, speculation started about the Tyrese Maxey jersey potentially being a sneak peek at the Sixers’ alternate jerseys for the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Sixers Fans React to the Jersey

The style of the jersey has been seen before. During the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Sixers rolled out the Spectrum-themed jerseys for the year. They were widely considered a fan-favorite and arguably one of their best designs since the City Edition collections started.

However, the Sixers didn’t have a white jersey in the combination, leaving many fans to believe that they could bring the design back with a different color.

During the 2022-2023 season, the Sixers went with a white jersey and shorts combination. In red font, the jerseys read “City of Brotherly Love.” They were made to honor the rich history of basketball in Philadelphia.

Last year’s uniforms had a more modern look yet the same colors as the Spectrum-themed combination. Their goal was to honor the Reading Terminal.

The Sixers haven’t revealed this year’s theme just yet, but fans on social media are under the impression that Spectrum could be making a return.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News