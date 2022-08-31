In less than a month, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin the next phase of the offseason.

On Tuesday, the team announced that Media Day would take place on Monday, September 26, 2022. The whole new and improved roster will meet for the first time in Camden, New Jersey, just before taking the court to participate in training camp.

Typically after Media Day, players would go home in the Philly market and return to the practice facility in Camden for the first day of training camp, but Sixers head coach Doc Rivers avoided going with the same routine this season and made some notable changes.

Instead of going through training camp in Camden, the Sixers will hit the road to Charleston, South Carolina. After rumors suggested that Doc Rivers would re-locate camp this offseason, the Sixers confirmed that would be the case last week.

The Sixers Take on Charleston

The 76ers are slated to begin training camp on Tuesday, September 27. They will hold practice on The Citadel’s campus, at McAlister Field House.

The team’s training camp sessions will last through Sunday, October 2.

According to ESPN’s Marc Spears, Rivers decided to change the season preparation process to eliminate distractions off the court and allow his players to learn the local history in Charleston.

When the Sixers’ Charleston stint concludes, they’ll head to Brooklyn to face the Nets for the preseason opener at the Barclays Center on October 3. Then, they’ll finally head home to Philadelphia to host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center on October 5.

The preseason will conclude with two matchups, one being against the Cavaliers on the road on October 10. The other will be against the Charlotte Hornets at home on October 12.

The Sixers are set to make their 2022-2023 season debut against the Boston Celtics on the road on October 18. To check out the rest of the schedule, CLICK HERE.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.