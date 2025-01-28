Philadelphia 76ers Announce Paul George Injury Update
Just as he looked like he was finding his stride with the Philadelphia 76ers, Paul George once again finds himself on the sidelines. Ahead of their matchup with the LA Lakers, the team provided an update on the All-Star forward.
George was in action in the Sixers' last game, but had an early exit. He logged just 13 minutes against the Chicago Bulls before suffering an injury to his left pinky finger.
Prior to taking the floor against the Lakers, the Sixers provided an official statement regarding George:
"Paul George underwent an MRI and ultrasound, which revealed an injury to the extensor tendon in his left fifth finger. George's return to play will be determined in the coming days."
While speaking with the media pregame, Sixers coach Nick Nurse also touched on the situation. He does not expect for George to be on the sidelines long with this injury.
"I think it is day-to-day," Nurse said. "I think we're happy that we know it's not going to be super long. It's not major stuff. I think they're working on trying to figure out how to get him back as fast as they can."
This marks the second time this season George has been sidelined due to injury. He missed three games back at the end of November after hurting his knee in a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.
As of now, there is no official timeline for George to be back in the lineup for the Sixers. He's appeared in 30 games so far this season and averaging 17.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 4.7 APG.