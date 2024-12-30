All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Big Man Remains Questionable vs Trail Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers could be without Andre Drummond once again on Monday night against the Trail Blazers.

Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) blocks the shot of Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The month of December hasn’t treated the Philadelphia 76ers veteran Andre Drummond well. When the Sixers played on December 3, Drummond was dealing with an ankle injury, which was supposed to have him sidelined for several games.

Drummond ended up returning to the court at least one game early, as the Sixers struggled with big man depth amid a series of injuries. While Drummond suited up for seven games in a row after making his early return, Drummond’s recent toe injury ended his night against the San Antonio Spurs early last week.

The big man was taken out after a seven-minute showing against San Antonio. Heading into the following game, Drummond was on the injury report listed as questionable to play against the Boston Celtics. He did not get cleared to take on the team’s Atlantic Division rival.

Two games later, will that be the case again versus the Portland Trail Blazers?

Drummond remains questionable on the Sixers’ injury report. This time, the team isn’t sure if he’ll play against the Blazers or not.

When the Sixers went into their Saturday night matchup against the Utah Jazz, Drummond was listed as probable initially, which was a great sign he was close to returning. It turned out that wasn’t the case.

A few hours before the game tipped off, Drummond was downgraded to questionable again. Eventually, the Sixers ruled him out.

This year, Drummond has made 24 appearances, with 14 starts under his belt. He’s averaging seven points, eight rebounds, one steal, and half a block in those outings. From the field, the big man is making 50 percent of his shots.

The Sixers and the Blazers are set to tip-off at 10 PM ET.

