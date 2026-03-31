Why the Sixers Could Not Overcome the Heat’s Main Weapon in Loss

The Miami Heat have been a difficult matchup for the Sixers in recent years. Heading into Monday's game, the Sixers were 9-15 against them in the regular season since 2019-20.

Philadelphia has struggled to solve Miami's zone defense. That trend continued in the Heats 119-109 over the Sixers on Monday night.

Not only did the loss complicate Philadelphia’s postseason ambitions, but it also showcased how the Heat could eliminate the Sixers in a play-in tournament game. Philadelphia must correct its lack of perimeter shooting, questionable rotations and shaky execution before a potential rematch.

Why Miami's zone is so tricky for the Sixers

The Sixers are quite familiar with Miami’s zone coverage, as Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has routinely implemented it to guard Joel Embiid.

Bam Adebayo is a center with many defensive talents, but Embiid’s witty interior scoring and his 280-pound frame give him the one-on-one advantage. The Heat’s zone surrounds Embiid in the post, forcing him to attempt a contested shot or pass.

Three-point shooting can typically crack a zone, but Philadelphia’s 31.6% mark from deep complicated matters. Embiid made correct reads, finding the zone’s weak spots within the midrange and resetting the offense when necessary. However, the Sixers failed to capitalize on his gravity, falling into a 13-point hole in the first quarter.

Just to emphasize how important transition was for Miami last night.



4th Q Halfcourt Offense

Heat: 0.80 ppp (20 poss)

Sixers: 0.96 ppp (23 poss)



4th Q Transition Points

Heat: 12 points on 5 poss

Sixers: 0 points on 2 poss



Game turned entirely on a small handful of runouts. — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) March 31, 2026

“[Miami’s zone defense is] not tough,” Embiid told reporters after the game. “For part of the game, once we started driving it, we started getting what we wanted, but at times, we didn't execute that. Also, we missed a lot of good shots that we'd probably take.”

Embiid finished with a team-high 26 points on 10-of-25 shooting from the field and three turnovers to match his three assists. The seven-time All-Star said that he was dealing with an illness during the game, which affected him physically. But Philadelphia’s offensive troubles didn’t end there.

Although Embiid’s post-centric play gathered mixed results, it was the Sixers’ best bet at creating quality offense. With players guarding spots on the court rather than one assignment, the zone makes it difficult to create advantages out of pick-and-rolls, which is exactly what Philadelphia tried to do.

The Sixers wielded a five-out offense in the second half to try to accumulate paint touches, but they rarely succeeded. That contributed to Tyrese Maxey and Paul George both shooting below 40% from the field, with neither creating quality shots for themselves.

But the most troubling part of this offensive scheme was that Embiid dwelt around the perimeter in an uninvolved fashion.

Philadelphia’s miscues allowed the Heat to thrive in transition, as they gashed the Sixers for 30 fast-break points. The Sixers finished with only 11.

This wasn’t the first time that Philadelphia fell victim to Miami’s opportunistic two-way playing style, and it may not be the last. The Sixers (41-34) hold the seventh seed, but the Heat are just 1.5 games behind them and now hold the tiebreaker over them.