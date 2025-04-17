Philadelphia 76ers' Coaching Staff Expected to go Through Change
Typically, when a team has a year that falls drastically short of expectations, major changes are made that offseason. This does not seem to be the case for the Philadelphia 76ers, though recent reports suggest that minor tweaks could be made in the margins.
Crippled by injuries and failing to make the postseason, this season could be dubbed a failure for the Sixers. They took a big swing in the offseason to form a big three by bringing in Paul George, but it didn't yield the results they wanted. The trio of All-Stars rarely got to play together in year one, causing the team to linger at the bottom of the standings.
In the midst of things going so wrong for the Sixers, many began speculating if Nick Nurse and or Daryl Morey would be removed from their position. Following Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bulls, the longtime executive addressed this narrative in his exit interview. While addressing the media with Nurse, he stated that both will be back next season.
In a recent column for HoopsHype, insider Michael Scotto touched on Morey and Nurse returning for the Sixers. While they're expected to return, he reported that the staff under Nurse could change this offseason.
"While Daryl Morey publicly stated he and coach Nick Nurse are both returning to Philadelphia next season, there’s an expectation that Nurse’s assistant coaching staff will see changes this offseason, league sources told HoopsHype."
While the team did come way short of their preseason goals, Nurse is far to blame for how things unfolded. The roster was ravished on a nightly basis for months, leaving him with limited options nightly. He did the best with what he had available, and the team is making the right choice by not removing him. Nurse is owed a chance to coach a healthy big three before any major decisions are made.