All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Downgrade Joel Embiid vs Utah Jazz

There is a chance the Philadelphia 76ers could miss Joel Embiid against the Jazz.

Justin Grasso

Jan 14, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) keeps the ball away from Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) keeps the ball away from Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
In this story:

Entering Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a familiar position. They aren’t sure about the playing status of the All-Star center, Joel Embiid.

According to the Sixers’ injury report, Embiid is questionable to play. Not only is the star center still recovering from a sinus fracture, which has him sporting a mask, but Embiid is also dealing with a foot sprain. The sprain becomes his third setback of the season.

While Embiid has returned to action much quicker than expected after receiving the sinus fracture diagnosis, it’s unclear if his new ailment will break the trend of him playing this weekend.

Since the beginning of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Embiid has missed time as he managed the knee injury he suffered last season. The big man sat out for the first nine games of the season. After returning in four of the next five games after his season debut, swelling in the knee caused Embiid to miss an additional seven matchups.

Lately, Embiid has played in three of the last four games. Against the Charlotte Hornets on December 20, Embiid checked in for 31 minutes. He scored 34 points, nine assists, and five rebounds. Since it was night one of a back-to-back set, Embiid took the following game off.

When the Sixers faced the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week, Embiid’s night ended after just 14 minutes. He was ejected after a heated exchange with a referee.

Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics included a 30-minute appearance from Embiid. He produced 27 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in the four-point win over the Celtics.

Overall, Embiid has nine appearances this year. The star big man has averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. It’s unclear if he’ll make it ten games on Saturday. As of now, Embiid is likely a game-time decision to face the Jazz.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News