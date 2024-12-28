Philadelphia 76ers Downgrade Joel Embiid vs Utah Jazz
Entering Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a familiar position. They aren’t sure about the playing status of the All-Star center, Joel Embiid.
According to the Sixers’ injury report, Embiid is questionable to play. Not only is the star center still recovering from a sinus fracture, which has him sporting a mask, but Embiid is also dealing with a foot sprain. The sprain becomes his third setback of the season.
While Embiid has returned to action much quicker than expected after receiving the sinus fracture diagnosis, it’s unclear if his new ailment will break the trend of him playing this weekend.
Since the beginning of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Embiid has missed time as he managed the knee injury he suffered last season. The big man sat out for the first nine games of the season. After returning in four of the next five games after his season debut, swelling in the knee caused Embiid to miss an additional seven matchups.
Lately, Embiid has played in three of the last four games. Against the Charlotte Hornets on December 20, Embiid checked in for 31 minutes. He scored 34 points, nine assists, and five rebounds. Since it was night one of a back-to-back set, Embiid took the following game off.
When the Sixers faced the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week, Embiid’s night ended after just 14 minutes. He was ejected after a heated exchange with a referee.
Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics included a 30-minute appearance from Embiid. He produced 27 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in the four-point win over the Celtics.
Overall, Embiid has nine appearances this year. The star big man has averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. It’s unclear if he’ll make it ten games on Saturday. As of now, Embiid is likely a game-time decision to face the Jazz.