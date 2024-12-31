Philadelphia 76ers Downgrade Veteran vs Portland Trail Blazers
As the Philadelphia 76ers approach their Monday night game on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers, they have a crowded injury report. After initially leaving the veteran Kyle Lowry off the report when it was released on Sunday night, the Sixers downgraded the guard.
According to the official NBA injury report, Lowry is dealing with hip soreness. As a result, the Sixers are approaching their matchup with the Blazers, describing Lowry as questionable.
While Lowry has been healthy for most of the season, he has missed a handful of games at time throughout the year.
Lowry’s latest absence came on December 13, when the Sixers hosted the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers fell short by 14 points in that outing. Lowry returned to the court in the following game and hasn’t missed any action since.
During this current stretch, Lowry is seeing the court for roughly 16 minutes per game. He’s shooting just 31 percent from the field and 33 percent from three while posting averages of two points, two rebounds, and three assists per game. In all six games, Lowry held a role off the bench.
This season, Lowry has seven absences. He missed a stretch of games in November, wrapping up his string of absences before December’s run started.
In the 22 games Lowry played this year, he’s averaged four points on 36 percent shooting. Attempting three shots from three per game, Lowry is connecting on 35 percent of his shots from deep.
Along with Lowry, the Sixers are questioning the statuses of Joel Embiid, Eric Gordon, and Andre Drummond. Meanwhile, Justin Edwards, Jared McCain, and KJ Martin are ruled out of the Monday night action in Portland.
The Sixers and the Blazers are set to tip at 10 PM ET.