Philadelphia 76ers G League Team Announces Roster Move
Much like their NBA counterpart, the Delaware Blue Coats haven't gotten off to the hottest start in the G League's preseason tournament, the Tip Off, dropping their opening three matches of the season, with their most recent loss coming against the Greensboro Swarm.
These struggles come after an offseason which saw a few new faces appear in the Chase Fieldhouse, as the organization rebuilt their roster following the team's exit in the second round of the playoffs. Among the new faces was former Golden State Warrior Lester Quinones as well as Philadelphia native Justin Edwards, both of whom are two-way players with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Yet it appears that the front office isn't done yet, as the Blue Coats announced the signing of Darius Bazley.
Bazley was a part of Delaware's roster last season where he averaged the team's fourth highest points per game with 20.5 points on 48 percent shooting, while securing ten rebounds per game, which was enough to earn him a spot in the G-League's Next Up match at All Star weekend.
Yet, the 24-year-old would move on from Delaware and make a move to the Utah Jazz, where he'd play for both in the NBA as well as Salt Lake City, where he'd exit out of the G-League playoffs in the opening round.
There wasn't much of a wait for Bazley to reunite with the team, having partaken in their loss to the Swarm on Friday night, ending the match with 11 points and five rebounds.
Delaware head coach Mike Longobardi and his team will have a short turnaround before their next matchup on Sunday afternoon against the College Park Skyhawks, the G-League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.