Philadelphia 76ers Legend Ranked Among Most Influential Athletes
Throughout the franchise's history, the Philadelphia 76ers have had countless stars done their uniform. However, few were as iconic as Allen Iverson.
Iverson was one-of-a-kind on and off the floor, and was never apologetic for his style. His influence is still seen in today's generation, as many idolized the former MVP in the early days of their basketball fandom. Iverson is most remembered for his elite crossovers and being among the best small guards in league history.
Recently, the people at Bleacher Report compiled a list of the 25 most influential athletes since 2000. Iverson ended making an appearance, coming in at No. 22. Other current or former NBA players to be mentioned included Shaq (No. 23), Kobe Bryant (No. 6), Steph Curry (No. 2), and LeBron James (No. 1).
One unquantifiable measurement of an influential athlete is how many kids start imitating you in the backyard. Allen Iverson's copycats broke a few billion invisible ankles.
Thanks to his devastating crossover and elite ball-handling skills, "The Answer" was a stellar playmaker. Iverson won four scoring titles—and that doesn't even include a season in which he averaged a career-high 33.0 points—while tallying seven All-NBA honors and a league MVP.
Iverson bounced around the NBA towards the end of his career, but is most remembered for his time in Philadelphia. He spent 12 years with the franchise after being drafted No. 1 overall in 1996. Iverson famously won league MVP in 2001 and led the Sixers to the NBA Finals that same year.
Aside from his MVP win, Iverson's other accolades include being an 11-time All-Star and four-time scoring champion. After retiring in 2010, the Sixers legend was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.