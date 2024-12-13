Philadelphia 76ers Legend Takes Shot at the Houston Rockets
On Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets picked up a nail-biting win over the Golden State Warriors in NBA Cup action. Despite punching their ticket for Las Vegas, one Philadelphia 76ers legend slammed them for their last-second victory.
Following his Hall of Fame playing career, Charles Barkley has thrived in his days as a broadcaster. He is most known for being part of the award-winning show, Inside The NBA alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.
During the postgame show of the Rockets' win over the Warriors, Barkley did not hold back with his true thoughts on the team. He feels the young squad sneaks by on talent and still isn't ready to win at the game's highest levels.
"They don't have any idea how to play basketball," Barkley said of the Rockets. "They play the game strictly on talent...They got a great record, but they're not ready for primetime. Because the refs had to give them this game tonight."
The Rockets sealed their 91-90 victory thanks to a pair of free-throws from Jalen Green in the final seconds. They were also led by a strong performance from Alperen Sengun, who finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Following their victory over the Warriors, the Rockets will now head to Vegas to take on the OKC Thunder in the semifinals of the NBA Cup.
While Barkley began his career with the Sixers after being drafted fifth overall in 1984, he ended his playing days with the Rockets. The superstar power forward spent four season in Houston before handing things up for good in 2000.