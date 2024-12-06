Philadelphia 76ers Make Important Injury Report Upgrade vs Magic
Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers’ depth at the center position took a notable hit. Andre Drummond, who started in place of the absent Joel Embiid, went down with an ankle injury just three minutes into the matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
Drummond was ruled out for the rest of the matchup. The following day, Drummond was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and ruled out for the next three games.
As expected, Drummond missed the matchups against the Charlotte Hornets and the Orlando Magic this week. While there was an expectation Drummond wouldn’t return to the court until Sunday at the earliest, the veteran center has been upgraded on the injury report ahead of Friday’s rematch against Orlando.
According to the Sixers’ injury report, Drummond is questionable to face the Magic on Friday. According to reports, the big man participated in shootaround on Friday morning.
Lately, the Sixers have had a lot of question marks at the center position. The seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid has been managing his knee after getting surgery last year. With swelling and soreness taking place recently, the Sixers have held Embiid out.
At this point, Embiid is set to miss his seventh game in a row on Friday. He’s made just four appearances throughout the year, averaging 20 points. eight rebounds and four assists.
Lately, the rookie center Adem Bona has earned some more minutes in the absence of Embiid and Drummond. The second-round pick recently joined the club as he is dealing with an injury. Bona was recently diagnosed with a knee contusion. As a result, he’ll miss Friday’s game.
The Sixers will likely utilize a heavy dose of Guerschon Yabusele at the center spot. If Drummond plays, he’ll have a role as well. Friday could also offer an opportunity for the new addition, Pete Nance, to pick up some playing time.