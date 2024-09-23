All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Open 2024 NBA Preseason vs. Unfamiliar Opponent

The Philadelphia 76ers announced the 2024 Preseason schedule.

Justin Grasso

Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) stand together during a break in action in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) stand together during a break in action in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers have a non-NBA opponent on their 2024 Preseason schedule.

According to a team press release on Monday, the Sixers are set to host the New Zealand Breakers of Australia’s National Basketball League on Monday, October 7. The game will take place in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center, slated for a 7 PM ET tip-off.

After the Sixers start their run at home, they’ll hit the road to Iowa to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The matchup will be a homecoming for Nick Nurse, who was born in the state. That matchup will take place on October 11.

The Sixers will have their first back-to-back set of the year when they travel to Boston to face the defending NBA Champions on October 12.

Philly will have a third-straight road game after taking on the Celtics as they travel to face the Atlanta Hawks for an October 14 matchup. After that. they’ll return home to host the Brooklyn Nets. With a two-day break, the Sixers will officially close out the 2024 Preseason with a matchup against the Orlando Magic on the road.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

According to the press release, all six games will air on local station 97.5 The Fanatic. Both of the home games will be televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Heading into the preseason, the Sixers are one of the NBA’s most intriguing teams. Not only do they have two All-Stars returning in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but they added one of the league’s most prominent players in nine-time All-Star Paul George.

The matchup against the Breakers could offer fans a new look at the league’s newest big three.

Before the Sixers fire up their schedule, they’ll head to the Bahamas on October 1 for training camp. Once they get through the key offseason activities, the Sixers will gear up for their home-opener against Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks on October 23 at home.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News