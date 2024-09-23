Philadelphia 76ers Open 2024 NBA Preseason vs. Unfamiliar Opponent
The Philadelphia 76ers have a non-NBA opponent on their 2024 Preseason schedule.
According to a team press release on Monday, the Sixers are set to host the New Zealand Breakers of Australia’s National Basketball League on Monday, October 7. The game will take place in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center, slated for a 7 PM ET tip-off.
After the Sixers start their run at home, they’ll hit the road to Iowa to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The matchup will be a homecoming for Nick Nurse, who was born in the state. That matchup will take place on October 11.
The Sixers will have their first back-to-back set of the year when they travel to Boston to face the defending NBA Champions on October 12.
Philly will have a third-straight road game after taking on the Celtics as they travel to face the Atlanta Hawks for an October 14 matchup. After that. they’ll return home to host the Brooklyn Nets. With a two-day break, the Sixers will officially close out the 2024 Preseason with a matchup against the Orlando Magic on the road.
According to the press release, all six games will air on local station 97.5 The Fanatic. Both of the home games will be televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Heading into the preseason, the Sixers are one of the NBA’s most intriguing teams. Not only do they have two All-Stars returning in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but they added one of the league’s most prominent players in nine-time All-Star Paul George.
The matchup against the Breakers could offer fans a new look at the league’s newest big three.
Before the Sixers fire up their schedule, they’ll head to the Bahamas on October 1 for training camp. Once they get through the key offseason activities, the Sixers will gear up for their home-opener against Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks on October 23 at home.