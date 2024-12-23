All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Playoff Odds After Blowout Loss vs Cavaliers

What are the Philadelphia 76ers' chances of making the playoffs after losing to the Cavaliers?

Dec 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Before Saturday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers won six of their last ten games.

After a rough start to the year, the Sixers have shown signs of turning things around as the Eastern Conference’s early playoff picture begins to form.

So far, the Sixers are still not in the frame. If the season ended on Sunday, the Sixers would be outside of the NBA Play-In tournament, which would feature the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, and the Indiana Pacers.

As December closes out in under two weeks, what are the Sixers’ current chances of making the Eastern Conference Playoffs in 2025?

According to Basketball Reference’s playoff probabilities report, the Sixers have an 11 percent chance of making the playoffs as they sit at 9-17 to begin the year.

On Friday night, the Sixers hosted the Charlotte Hornets for the second and final time this year. It was the fourth time the Sixers and the Hornets played, and Philly found a familiar result. With a fourth win over the Hornets, the Sixers swept the series.

On Saturday, the 76ers traveled to Ohio for a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Without Joel Embiid, the Sixers didn’t seem to stand a chance against the top-seeded Cavs. The game was a beatdown as the Sixers lost 126-99.

Despite going into the 2024-2025 NBA season recognized as potential championship favorites in the East, the Sixers have officially been the conference’s most disappointing teams so far. Not only do they currently hold the fourth-worst odds of making the playoffs at this time, but they are outside of the Play-In as well.

The positive note is the Sixers have plenty of time to turn things around. A hot streak could cure-all, as they are four games back from the sixth seed and just one and a half games back from the final Play-In spot.

Finding consistency has been a struggle for the 76ers due to health, but they seem to be improving in that department. Joel Embiid returned early after suffering a sinus fracture and didn’t seem to deal with any setbacks on Friday night.

Paul George is officially in the midst of his longest playing streak since joining the Sixers, and Tyrese Maxey hasn’t missed any action since November 18.

The Sixers will get back on the court on Monday to face the San Antonio Spurs. They are searching for their tenth win of the year.

