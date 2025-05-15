Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Making Multiple Coaching Changes
Heading into the 2025 NBA offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers were expected to make some changes after a disappointing season.
While many wondered about the job security of the head coach Nick Nurse and the President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, the two will remain in place. The same can’t be said for everybody else within the organization.
Shortly after the Sixers put the finishing touches on their 24-58 season, reports suggested that Nick Nurse’s staff would see some changes. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers have parted ways with assistant coach Coby Karl and player development associate coach Terrell Harris.
Karl, a former shooting guard, entered coaching in 2015. He got his start with the New York Knicks’ NBA G League affiliate as an assistant before getting a head coaching position with the Los Angeles Lakers’ affiliate. In 2021, Karl was hired by the Delaware Blue Coats, where he coached the team to an NBA G League Finals victory in 2023. After that, he was promoted by Nurse.
Harris, another former player who spent three seasons in the NBA, will be on the hunt for a new position elsewhere. The 37-year-old player development coach is still working his way up the coaching ranks after getting a short-lived opportunity with the Sixers.
More changes could be on the way for the Sixers as the offseason plays out. Recently, it was reported that the Sacramento Kings are expected to reunite with assistant coach Bobby Jackson. While that move has yet to be finalized, it seems there is an expectation that Jackson won’t be back.
As far as the front office goes, General Manager Elton Brand was a rumored candidate for the Atlanta Hawks’ top executive job. Despite being among several candidates for the position, Brand has reportedly removed himself from the running, continuing to show commitment to his job with the Sixers.