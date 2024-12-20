All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Joel Embiid’s Playing Status vs Hornets

Will Joel Embiid return for 76ers-Hornets on Friday?

Mar 17, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) boxes out Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images / Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the court to host the Charlotte Hornets. The team initially believed they would play every game this week without the star center, Joel Embiid.

However, after practicing for the last two days, Embiid’s status on the Sixers’ injury report was upgraded. The team described him as questionable to play against the Hornets on Friday night.

After going through his pregame warmups, the Sixers determined he is ready to return. The 76ers' star has been cleared for action and will face the Hornets.

Embiid’s injury concerns started one week ago. As the Sixers hosted the Indiana Pacers last Friday, Embiid was playing in his second-straight matchup after missing seven games in a row.

During the second quarter of the matchup against the Pacers, Embiid went down with an injury. After getting hit in the face, the Sixers ruled out Embiid for the remainder of the game. The star center underwent further testing before getting diagnosed with a sinus fracture.

As the Sixers prepared for their Monday night meeting against the Hornets in Charlotte, the team announced that Embiid would be re-evaluated in one week. With a three-game slate before next Monday, it seemed Embiid was on pace to miss those few matchups before a possible return.

The Sixers noted on Thursday that the seven-time All-Star is progressing quicker than they initially anticipated.

This season, Embiid has appeared in just six games for Philadelphia. Most of his absences have been due to knee injury management, which included situations he has dealt with swelling and soreness on the knee he had surgery on last season.

In the six matchups he played, Embiid averaged 20 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. The Sixers are hoping to sweep the Hornets on Friday and improve to 9-16 on the year.

