Philadelphia 76ers Rookie's NBA 2K25 Rating Revealed
Leading up to the 2024 NBA draft, all reports indicated that the Philadelphia 76ers were looking to shop their first-round pick. Despite this, they ended up holding on to the pick and selecting Jared McCain.
McCain is a 6-foot-3 guard who spent last year playing in college at Duke. He quickly emerged as a strong two-way talent, averaging 14.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 1.9 APG while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.
Every year, the buzz around the release of a new NBA 2K game is seeing player's ratings. On Friday afternoon, the overalls of the first-round picks from the 2024 class were revealed. As for McCain, he opens the year as a 70 overall. He is on par with other prospects such as Dalton Knecht, who was picked by the LA Lakers right after him.
Heading into his first year in the NBA, McCain finds himself in a rare situation. Following an offseason where the Sixers completely revamped their roster, they are now in a prime position to compete for a championship. McCain will also get to share the floor with a trio of star-level players in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.
Although he was a first-round pick, there is no clear path for McCain to see playing time as a rookie. As mention previously, the Sixers are a team with championship aspirations. Along with one of the franchise pillars being a guard, McCain also has veterans like Kyle Lowry, Reggie Jackson, and Eric Gordon ahead of him on the depth chart.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
It might not happen regularly, but McCain should get some opportunities to play throughout the course of the season. As a hard-nosed defender who can space the floor, Nick Nurse is sure to gauge the rookie's abilities at the NBA level.