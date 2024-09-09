Philadelphia 76ers Share Exciting Clip of Nine-Time All-Star
NBA hoops season is around the corner, and it’s an exciting time for fans of the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only is the one-time MVP Joel Embiid entering the 2024-2025 NBA season healthy to play alongside the other homegrown All-Star Tyrese Maxey, but the Sixers added a nine-time All-Star in Paul George, who is set to make his Sixers debut soon enough.
While George’s debut with the team is still a month away, the Sixers’ social media team is working to hold fans over.
On Sunday night, the Sixers posted an exciting clip to the social media platform X, showing George wearing his 76ers-themed workout threads while putting in work at the team’s practice facility.
“Poetry in Motion”
The Sixers made a large investment in George this summer. Heading into the offseason, it was no secret that Daryl Morey and his front office planned to hunt for another star to put next to Embiid and Maxey. When Morey described what the team’s biggest need was, the description sounded a lot like George.
To no surprise, the Sixers pursued the former LA Clippers forward when free agency opened. Initially, it was believed George could return to the Clippers on an extension. Then, there were talks of a possible sign-and-trade between the Clippers and the Golden State Warriors. All options were considered—in the end—the Sixers were the winners of the sweepstakes.
George indeed became a free agent in early July. He took a meeting with the 76ers on the first night of free agency. By day two, he agreed to sign with the Sixers on a multi-year contract worth the max amount.
Now, the Sixers have a new nine-time All-Star in their starting five for next season and beyond.
Last year, George averaged 23 points on a career-high 41 percent shooting from three. He also produced five rebounds and four assists per game. He leaves the Clippers and joins the Sixers with over 860 games of experience. While he doesn’t have an NBA Championship on his resume, the Sixers hope George is the missing piece to get to where they need to be in the playoffs.