Philadelphia 76ers Slowly Starting to Climb NBA Power Rankings
Through the first month and change of the regular season, numerous injuries caused things to go off the rails for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, as of late, they are slowly starting to look like the team many expected to be.
The Sixers sit at 7-3 over their last 10 games, and are knocking on the door of being in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Their 11-17 record is good for 11th place, just a half-game behind the 10th-pace Chicago Bulls.
In their last matchup, the Sixers found themselves matched up against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day. Thanks to strong performances from their stars and a key member of the supporting cast, they were able to take down the defending champions on their home court.
With their win over the Celtics, the Sixers find themselves winners in three of their last four games. This hot streak has resulted in them seeing a slight bump in Bleacher Report's latest power rankings. Joel Embiid and company have moved up three spots from No. 23 to N0. 20.
If (or when) it has all three stars available and playing well, Philadelphia is going to be tough for anyone to beat. And though the injuries contributed to a slow start, being in the East means they're a game out of the play-in tournament, despite being six below .500.
Looking ahead, the Sixers have a chance to continue their winning ways. Their next three matchups are against the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, and Sacramento Kings. Two of these squads are young teams focused on youth and development, while one is in the midst of a coaching change.
After stumbling out of the gates, the Sixers have little margin for error if they want a decent seed in the East. They have to take full advantage of stretches like this and take care of business against teams they're supposed to.