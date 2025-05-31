Philadelphia 76ers Standout Ranked Among Top 2025 NBA Free Agents
Heading into free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a tough position when it comes to the supporting cast. Multiple standouts from last year's roster are set to hit the market, and the front office has minimal financial flexibility to operate with. Among the players the Sixers will try hard to retain is guard Quentin Grimes.
The Sixers acquired Grimes in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline, and it yielded massive dividends. Upon being given the chance to play an expanded role, the former first-round pick shined on the short-handed roster. Across 28 games with the Sixers, Grimes averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.5 APG.
This stretch run helped the Sixers as they were in desperate need of production, but it could come back to haunt them this summer. After seeing what he could do in a prominent role, a market is likely to form for Grimes in free agency.
Still weeks away from the official start of free agency, Keith Smith of Spotrac ranked all the top players hitting the market by position. When it came to shooting guards, Grimes landed at No. 2 behind Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley.
Grimes broke out after his midseason trade to the Sixers. He’s still a quality defender and good shooter, but Grimes showed he can do more on-ball in his 28-game run with Philadelphia. Would the Nets throw a big offer sheet his way and see if they can get the 76ers to blink? Or will Philly not even mess around and get Grimes to ink a deal early in free agency?
After what they saw this season, keeping Grimes should be at the top of the Sixers' priority list. He thrived in their system and could provide a boost alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. However, it will likely all come down to what kind of price point Grimes lands in the open market.
As a restricted free agent, the Sixers are in a strong position to keep Grimes. They are able to match any offer sheet he signs, giving them the final say on whether he stays or goes this offseason.