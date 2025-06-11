Philadelphia 76ers Star Drastically Falls Down NBA Top 100 List
There were championship hopes when Paul George first signed with the Philadelphia 76ers last July, but Philadelphia’s newest star couldn’t lead them to a playoff appearance. Injuries limited the 35-year-old forward to 41 games, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
Should the nine-time All-Star remain a focal point of the 76ers core? The Ringer’s latest Top 100 NBA players list positions George at No. 90.
“There were signs last year that George’s game was starting to show the wear and tear of his injury-marred Clippers era—namely, a noticeable lack of aggression in getting to the basket—but that was offset by career-best shooting efficiency. But this season, with Embiid persistently (and often mysteriously) absent and the Sixers forced to rely on a supporting cast of veteran minimums and young fliers, George’s flaws were exposed. To be fair, George was thrust into some difficult circumstances, including having to play backup center for a spell, but Philly needed its max player to perform like it, and the nine-time All-Star simply didn’t deliver. And if that weren’t enough, his unique brand of commentary only made the groans induced by his play more guttural.”
George’s gradual 38-spot drop in the rankings may suggest that his twilight years are near. His five-year campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers certainly cautioned injury-proneness, as George missed over 100 regular season games. Concerns of on-court durability amplify when considering his hefty four-year, $212 million contract.
Still, a notable 2023-2024 performance is what led to his blockbuster signing. Throughout 74 appearances, the veteran averaged 22.6 points on career-highs in field-goal, three-point, and free-throw accuracy.
Whether George resurges next year remains uncertain. That may depend on whether Joel Embiid remains healthy enough to alleviate pressure and let George operate as a second or third option.