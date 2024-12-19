Philadelphia 76ers Veteran Has Promising Update on Joel Embiid
At the start of the week, the Philadelphia 76ers put Joel Embiid on a timeline to be re-evaluated in one week. Last Friday, the star center suffered a sinus fracture in the loss against the Indiana Pacers.
With a one-week timeline in place, the assumption was that Embiid would miss at least three games, including Friday’s outing against the Charlotte Hornets.
Fortunately, Embiid is back at practice with the Sixers. According to reports, Embiid has been a participant in the last two sessions. Based on what the veteran center Andre Drummond has seen, he seems to believe there is a chance Embiid could be back as early as Friday against Charlotte.
“I’m sure Jo will be back tomorrow,” the veteran told reporters, according to Sixers Wire. “We should have a full-strength roster tomorrow and go from there."
While Drummond seems confident in Embiid’s ability to play, he made it clear he isn’t making the call. Ultimately, Embiid’s playing status will be up to the seven-time All-Star and the medical staff.
"I’m not speaking for that man. He looked fine at practice the past two days. He's a grown man, so whatever he decides to do is on him. I'm just saying he looks ready to play to me. So that's why I said it."
In order to protect himself, Embiid has been wearing a mask to avoid further setbacks. It’s a familiar piece of equipment for the big man, who has dealt with multiple injuries similar to his current one before.
With the official injury report for Friday’s game between the Hornets and the Sixers not yet released, Embiid’s status is unclear. If everything goes as initially expected, Embiid will miss his second game in a row. If the Sixers clear him for action, it could mark the seventh appearance for Embiid this year.